From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 4: Recap, Expected Plot, Release Date And More

The last episode, ‘Dad Makes a Pun!,’ saw the Student Council introduced as a group of elite students destined for influential roles. Grace (Kenzaboro) observed that romanceable characters have unique hairstyles, with Virgile being the most challenging option due to his analytical nature.

When reviewing academy finances, Virgile is impressed by Grace’s unexpected numerical skills. A sparring match followed, during which Grace earned Auguste’s admiration by sparing a beetle. Later, Richard and Grace bonded over puns. The episode ended with Grace rethinking her villainess role.

From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 4 will take place a month after Grace began life at the academy. The freshmen will be preparing for the Summoning Ceremony, where they hatch their magical familiars from eggs received at enrollment.

As Grace performs the ritual, an unexpected event will occur—her egg produces chibi versions of both Grace and Kenzaboro, followed by a mysterious magic circle. Confusion will spread as an unfamiliar voice reaches Grace’s ears, revealing itself as Hinako Tondabayashi, her daughter from the real world.

Titled ‘Dad Summons a Beast,’ From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 4 is set to premiere on January 31, 2025, at 12:26 am JST. The episode will first air on the Super Animeism Turbo programming block, which includes affiliates like MBS and TBS.

North American viewers can watch From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 4 on HIDIVE via Sentai Filmworks, while those in South and Southeast Asia can tune in to Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. Additionally, Crunchyroll will offer the episode worldwide.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.