From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 5: Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The latest episode, ‘Dad Summons a Beast,’ took place a month into Grace (Kenzaburo)’s school year. The students participated in the Summoning Ceremony to obtain their magical beasts, and Anna Doll hatched a Pegasus with wind attributes.

It was also revealed that Auguste had a fire-element Garuda, while Virgile had a wind-aligned Griffin. Grace then summons an ancient dragon with both fire and water attributes. Meanwhile, in Japan, Kenzaburo’s true status is revealed: despite being physically healthy, the salaryman had slipped into a coma.

Hinako later discovered that her father’s consciousness was within the game. She was also able to help Grace during the summoning ritual. From Bureaucrat to Villainess Episode 5 will see Grace name her Ancient Dragon Orion. Her dragon will draw widespread attention due to its dual-element nature, and even the academy principal will take an interest.

Grace will be invited to participate in the Magic Exhibition, a prestigious end-of-term event, alongside Orion. Meanwhile, in the real world, Hinako will realize she can partially influence the game’s events and decide to continue assisting her father.

Titled ‘Dad Gets Into Dual-wielding,’ From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 5 will be released on February 7, 2025, at 12:26 am JST. It will debut on the Super Animeism Turbo programming block across 28 affiliates, including MBS and TBS.

In North America, Sentai Filmworks has licensed the episode for streaming via HIDIVE, while those in South and Southeast Asia can catch it on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. Crunchyroll will stream From Bureaucrat to Villainess Episode 5 globally as well.

