From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 6: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Dad Gets Into Dual-wielding,’ Grace names her dragon Orion and begins magic lessons, discovering that Orion cannot use fire and water magic at the same time. She explains that another soul merged with hers, making her personality shift more understandable, though she withholds her true identity.

The principal urges her to join the Magic Exhibition, which she reluctantly accepts. In the library, she meets Pierre, Virgile’s attendant, and reassures him about Virgile’s actions. Later, Virgile offers to train Anna, leading to Grace assigning Anna as her assistant.

As preparations for the Magic Exhibition continue, Grace and Anna will watch a mock battle between Richard and Auguste, two of the strongest Student Council members, in From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 6.

Afterward, Anna will accidentally trigger a landslide, revealing a Dragon Skeleton monster beneath the cliff. Richard and Auguste will immediately attack, but their magic will prove ineffective. Observing their struggle, Grace will intervene by inscribing special markings on their magic circles, aiming to turn the tide of battle against the skeletal beast.

Titled ‘Dad Is Moved To Tears,’ From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 6 is set to release on February 14, 2025, at 12:26 am JST. This episode is part of the Winter 2025 anime season, animated by Ajia-do Animation Works.

From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 6 will debut on the Super Animeism Turbo programming block, airing on 28 affiliates, including MBS and TBS. In North America, fans can watch it on HIDIVE, while fans in South and Southeast Asia can watch it on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. Crunchyroll will stream it worldwide.

