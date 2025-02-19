From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 7: Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

In ‘Dad is Moved to Tears,’ Grace, Anna, Richard, and Auguste train for the Magic Exhibition. Their session is interrupted when a dragon skeleton appears. While Richard and Auguste engage the monster, Grace modifies their magic circles.

She uses her magic wand—a fusion of a wand and hand fan—to transform their beasts into weapons, securing victory. Back at the academy, Anna faces bullying from Violet, Jaune, and Marron but remains steadfast in her loyalty to Grace. Grace later encourages unity despite their social differences.

From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 7 will see Grace’s father, Leopold Auvergne, return home after two months. He will gift her a small wooden horse, an oddly childish present for a fifteen-year-old, creating an awkward atmosphere.

Later, the Magic Exhibition will begin, with Auguste and Richard performing impressive magic that excites the audience. As the event continues, Grace and Anna will finally take the stage, marking their moment to prove themselves in front of their peers and the academy’s elite spectators.

Titled ‘Dad Is An Example,’ From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 7 is scheduled for release on February 21, 2025, at 12:26 am JST. This episode is part of the Winter 2025 anime season and is produced by Ajia-do Animation Works.

From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 7 will air on the Super Animeism Turbo programming block, including affiliates like MBS and TBS. In North America, Hidive will stream the episode via Sentai Filmworks, while Crunchyroll will handle distribution in other regions.

