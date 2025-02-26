From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 8: Anna To Become Grace’s Maid; Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘Dad Puts on an Exhibition,’ Leopold Auvergne visits Grace after hearing about her accident. He gifts her a wooden rocking horse, a cherished childhood toy of the original Grace. While Grace might have thrown a tantrum, Kenzaburo expresses gratitude and decides to pass it on to her cousin Francois.

Later, she joins a game of tops, displaying unexpected skill. During the magical exams, Grace and Anna effectively combine their familiars’ abilities to overcome a merged target, impressing Auvergne. Anna humorously admits her weight gain resulted from choosing exercise over dieting.

While enjoying tea with Anna and student council members, Grace will notice Anna’s struggles with noble etiquette in From Bureaucrat to Villainess Episode 8. To help, she will invite Anna to spend summer break at the Auvergne estate for training in aristocratic customs.

During the break, Grace will have a strange dream where she encounters a mysterious glowing orb. Drawn toward it, she will discover an unexpected presence. Upon waking, she will find Anna dressed as a maid, hinting at an amusing turn of events given the title.

Titled ‘Dad Becomes A Maid,’ From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 8 will premiere on February 28, 2025, at 12:30 am JST. It will be broadcast on the Super Animeism Turbo block, airing on JNN channels such as MBS and TBS.

Fans in North America will be able to stream From Bureaucrat to Villainess Episode 8 on the HIDIVE platform. Those in South and Southeast Asia will be able to access the episode on Muse Asia's official YouTube channel.

