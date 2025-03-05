From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 9: Student Council To Get Trapped In Dungeon; Recap, Release Date And More
From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 9 will see Grace and Anna go on a dungeon adventure, so don’t miss it! Get the release date, recap, and more details here.
In ‘Dad Becomes A Maid,’ Anna, Lucas, and Lambert visited the Auvergne Estate a week after the Magic Exhibition. Lambert tested his new wand book, custom-made by Meister Walz. While they enjoyed sweets, Kenzaburo considered pairing Anna with Lambert due to his noble status.
Grace persuaded Anna to spend summer vacation at the estate to learn aristocratic customs. That night, Kenzaburo dreamt of Grace trapped in a cage. The next day, Anna worked as a maid, met estate staff, and gained insight into noble life, impressing Grace.
From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 9 will take place during summer break, where Grace, Anna, and the student council return to the academy to inspect and maintain the treasure vault’s barrier. A cube puzzle artifact called the “Trial Labyrinth” will activate as they begin, pulling everyone except Grace and Anna inside.
While attempting to find help, they will discover a vault surrounded by floating doors and walls, creating a strange and inescapable space. With no clear way out, they must find a solution before their friends remain trapped.
Titled ‘Dad Gets Trapped,’ From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 9 is set to premiere on March 7, 2025, at 12:26 am JST. The episode will first air on the Super Animeism Turbo programming block, which includes affiliates like MBS and TBS.
North American viewers can watch From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 9 on HIDIVE via Sentai Filmworks, while those in South and Southeast Asia can tune in to Muse Asia’s YouTube channel. Additionally, Crunchyroll will offer the episode worldwide.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.