Gachiakuta Chapter 117: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Corvus has revealed to Rudo the truth behind the founding of the Cleaners organization. Rudo then agreed to assist the Cleaners in uncovering the mystery surrounding the sphere and its link to the ground. The last chapter also revealed more about Zoldyl past, hinting at a possible connection between him and Corvus.

Gachiakuta Chapter 117: Release date and where to read

Gachiakuta Chapter 117 is set to be released on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 12 am JST. International readers will be able to access the chapter a day earlier, on November 12, with release times adjusted to their local time zones.

To read Gachiakuta Chapter 117, fans can use Kodansha’s K Manga service, which is currently available in the USA, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, and Australia. To access the latest chapters, users will need to purchase points, which can be done via the official website or the K Manga app.

Expected plot in Gachiakuta Chapter 117

Gachiakuta Chapter 117 may reveal more about Arkha Corvus’s history and his “friend” referenced earlier. Given how the previous chapter shifted focus to Zodyl’s traumatic childhood, it’s possible that Zodyl is the same friend Arkha mentioned.

This connection could reveal more about Arkha’s motivations and his bond with Zodyl. Additionally, Arkha might provide Rudo with new instructions, possibly involving his next steps in their joint mission to unravel the world’s secrets.

Meanwhile, preparations for the upcoming Doll Festival could take precedence, with Rudo and Enjin focusing on their involvement in this significant event. Gachiakuta Chapter 117 may introduce new challenges as they seek out the White Crow, which Rudo believes holds further clues.

Gachiakuta Chapter 116 recap

Gachiakuta Chapter 116, titled ‘Rudo Surebrec the Cleaner,’ begins as Rudo questions Arkha Corvus about the Cleaners’ mission to uncover the world’s mysteries. Arkha then reveals an ancient book with missing pages.

He speculates that the faded sections, which describe the Sphere-Ground relationship, are likely erased rather than deliberately left blank. Arkha explains that the Cleaners’ first leader noticed remnants of a lost civilization, such as the mural of the first Spellcaster, Macaca Icol, and relics tied to Rudo’s ancestor, Canis Surebrec.

The Cleaners were then formed to clear Trash Beasts and discover hidden truths. In Gachiakuta Chapter 116, Arkha admits he withheld this information so Rudo could learn its value through his journey.

He elaborates on the motivations of various Cleaners, acknowledging his own selfishness in using them for his goals. Rudo accepts Arkha’s proposal to collaborate, embracing his new identity as “Rudo Surebrec the Cleaner.”

A flashback reveals Zodyl’s traumatic past, hinting at his vengeful motives against the world’s injustices. In the present, Gachiakuta Chapter 116 ends as Zodyl kneels before Momoa’s unconscious body.

