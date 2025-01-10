Gachiakuta Chapter 123 To See Rudo And Follo Brawl; Release Date, Recap, Where To Read And More
With Follo and Rudo on the precipice of a heated battle, don’t miss Gachiakuta Chapter 123 to find out how the duo resolve their conflict. Get the release date, expected plot and more details here.
The last Gachiakuta chapter focused on Follo’s pent-up frustrations as he confronted Rudo, accusing him of exploiting his tragic past for sympathy and viewing others as lesser. Despite Rudo’s denial, Follo’s feelings of inferiority and resentment only seemed to heighten.
He emphasized his right to fight, even as a non-Giver, rejecting the notion of being a mere “tag along.” Their clash escalates when Follo punches Rudo and prepares to fight using his weapon. Meanwhile, Gris attempts to defuse the situation, though the tension remains high.
Gachiakuta Chapter 123 may feature a battle between Rudo and Follo, stemming from Follo’s long-standing inferiority complex and desire for acknowledgment. This heated exchange could evolve into a brief duel as Follo’s struggle to assert himself comes to light.
The conflict might also serve as a catalyst for Follo to awaken his powers as a Giver, in response to his emotional turmoil. Rudo’s efforts to understand Follo’s true feelings and their resolution will likely shape the team dynamic moving forward.
Gachiakuta Chapter 123 is set to drop on Wednesday, January 15, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, fans outside Japan can get a head start and read it on January 14, thanks to time zone differences. There’s no announced break, so readers can look forward to accessing it at the scheduled time.
Fans can read Gachiakuta Chapter 123 via Kodansha’s K Manga service, available to fans in the USA, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, and Australia. To access the latest chapters, readers will need to purchase points, which can be done through the official website or the K Manga app.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.