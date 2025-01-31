Gachiakuta Chapter 126: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More
With Follo’s flashback completed, don’t miss Gachiakuta Chapter 126 to find out if Rudo is able to reach the boy in time to save him. Get the release date, recap, and more here.
The last chapter of Gachiakuta continues Follo’s flashback as he arrived at the battle site, expecting to see his friend fighting. Instead, he witnessed Zanka, a new Cleaner recruit, eliminate the Trash Beast. Later, Follo is shocked to find that his once-aspiring friend has abandoned his dreams, shutting himself away.
In the present, injured and holding his friend’s hammer, Follo expresses his desire to prove that people like them could succeed. As Rudo approaches, Follo entrusts him with the hammer, asking him to wield it.
Gachiakuta Chapter 126 may show Rudo’s response to Follo’s request. Instead of accepting the hammer, Rudo may push Follo to fight for himself. Follo’s growth is evident in his willingness to pass on the Treasure, but this act could serve as a catalyst for his own awakening.
If he manifests his Vital Instrument, he could finally step beyond his insecurities and stand as a true warrior. The upcoming chapter may finally see a turning point for Follo’s character as he fulfills his dream of becoming a Giver.
Gachiakuta Chapter 126 is slated for release on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 12 am JST. However, international readers can access it a day earlier on February 4, with the release time tailored to their respective time zones.
Fans can make use of Kodansha’s K Manga service to read Gachiakuta Chapter 126, which is currently available only to users in the USA, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, and Australia. Accessing the latest chapters here requires purchasing points, which can be done through the official website or the app.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates from the Gachiakuta manga.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.