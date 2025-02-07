Gachiakuta Chapter 127: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Gachiakuta chapter opened with a flashback of Follo pleading with Gris, Enjin, and the others to let him join the Cleaners. He thought about his past choices and realized he had become even more of a failure than his friend.

Believing his hammer deserved recognition, he entrusted it to Rudo. Meanwhile, Tamsy relished Rudo’s despair, expecting him to succumb to darkness. However, Follo unexpectedly rose again, his hammer having transformed into a Vital Instrument as Rudo urged him to fight.

Gachiakuta Chapter 127 will likely depict Follo’s newly awakened powers as he confronts the Trash Beast. With his hammer now a Vital Instrument, he may display newfound strength. However, there is a possibility that Rudo’s 3R ability temporarily granted Follo power.

The next chapter should clarify whether Follo has truly become a Giver or if his abilities are only temporary. Regardless of the truth, Follo’s awakening will likely shift the tide of battle against the Trash Beast in the Cleaners’ favor.

Gachiakuta Chapter 127 is set to be released on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 12 am JST. International readers will be able to access the chapter a day earlier, on February 11, with release times adjusted to their local time zones.

To read Gachiakuta Chapter 127, fans can use Kodansha’s K Manga service, which is currently available in the USA, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, and Australia. To access the latest chapters, users will need to purchase points, which can be done via the official website or the K Manga app.

