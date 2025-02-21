Gachiakuta Chapter 128: Follo Officially Awakens As A Giver; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Gachiakuta chapter, ‘Explosion Reprise,’ began with Tamsy in disbelief as he witnessed Follo wielding a Vital Instrument. It was also confirmed that Follo's newfound strength is not due to Rudo’s 3R but his own awakening as a Giver.

Despite his injuries, Follo acknowledged his past mistakes and embraced his emotions rather than suppressing them. He apologized to Rudo, who remained focused on the battle. Making use of his hammer’s abilities, Follo unleashed a devastating attack, obliterating the Trash Beast.

Gachiakuta Chapter 128 will likely explore the aftermath of Follo’s victory. While he has awakened as a Giver, he has yet to gain full control over his Vital Instrument. Given his extensive injuries, his ability to fight may have been fueled by adrenaline.

Once the immediate battle is over, his condition may worsen, requiring urgent medical attention. The next chapter will likely focus on his recovery and the reactions of the Cleaners and Supporters to his transformation.

Gachiakuta Chapter 128 was on break this week, as announced by Kei Urana on his official X account. Initially scheduled for release on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 12 am JST, the chapter will now arrive on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at the same time.

Fans can read Gachiakuta Chapter 128 on Kodansha’s K Manga service, available via app and web. However, this service is limited to select countries, including the USA, New Zealand, Canada, and others, and requires the purchase of coins to access the chapter.

