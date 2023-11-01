Girlfriend Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 5: Will Noaya get in trouble for meeting Mirika? Release date, where to watch, and more

Mirika's appearance at the Fireworks festival was a last-minute decision. And no one was expecting her to show up at the event. The turn of events led to a point where Noaya got to experience the fireworks with Mirika instead of his two girlfriends. Here is what we know about the Girlfriend Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 5 so far.

Girlfriend Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 5: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of the next episode of Girlfriend Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 5 is November 4, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be available on the official pages of Crunchyroll. The time of releases are as follows.

Pacific Standard Time: Friday, November 4, 2023, at 12 pm

Central Standard Time: Friday, November 4, 2023, at 2 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Friday, November 4, 2023, at 3 pm

Brazil Standard Time: Friday, November 4, 2023, at 4 pm

British Summer Time: Friday, November 4, 2023, at 8 pm

Central European Standard Time: Friday, November 4, 2023, at 9 pm

Indian Standard Time: Friday, November 4, 2023, at 10:58 pm

Philippines Time: Saturday, November 5, 2023, at 1:28 am

Australian Central Standard Time: Saturday, November 5, 2023, at 4:30 am

What to expect from episode 5?

Picking up from the same storyline, the next episode will look at Noaya meeting with Saki Saki and Minase after the fireworks are over. But knowing that he spent the night with Mirika, instead of them, would be a tough thing to digest. Naoya had a past with Mirika and his feelings for her were something that he had no control over.

Thus, it will be interesting to see what the conversation looks like. Both of them will definitely be upset over this. However, they got lost in the crowd because of their own mistake. Thus, Naoya is technically safe in this situation.

Girlfriend Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 5: Previous episode recap

The title of the previous episode of Girlfriend Girlfriend was 'Fireworks with the Girlfriends.' In this episode, fans see that Shino is telling Saki to try to get closer to Naoya during the fireworks festival. Knowing that these two had not shared a kiss even after being in a relationship, it was decided that Saki Saki would kiss Naoya on this day. But something unexpected takes place.

Mirika also joins the group in order to seek attention from Naoya. The event was an overall success. All of the girls around Naoya were happy that he shared equal time with all of them. But as the time to go back home came, Noaya realized that Saki Saki and Minase were lost in the crowd. The episode comes to an end with Naoya watching the final fireworks event with Mirika. On the other side, Saki Saki and Minase continue to look for the protagonist.

It would be saddening for the two of them to know that Naoya had shared a special time with Mirika, whom he was in love with. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on the upcoming episodes of the anime.

