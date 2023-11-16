Girlfriend Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 7: What will Naoya choose? Release date, where to watch and more

Of all the chaos that takes place in Naoya's life, kidnapping was not something that he had been expecting. But in the last episode, Rika took him along and tied him to a tree. In order to sort out her feelings, Noaya decided that he must sign a pact in order to spend time with her. Here is what happened in the last episode, and what we can expect from Girlfriend Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 7. Read on.

Girlfriend Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 7: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of the next episode, Girlfriend Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 7 is November 18, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

What to expect next?

In the upcoming episode 7 of Girlfriend Girlfriend Season 2, anticipation rises as Shino grapples with her feelings for Naoya following the events of the previous episode. The previews hint at Shino making bold moves to capture Naoya's heart, introducing a potential shift in the dynamics of their relationships. As Shino navigates her emotions, viewers can expect heightened drama and emotional confrontations.

Meanwhile, Rika adjusts to her new life in Naoya's place, adding another layer of complexity to the unfolding story. The episode promises to explore the evolving connections between Naoya, Shino, and Rika, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats as the characters confront their desires and navigate the intricacies of love.

Girlfriend Girlfriend Season 2 Episode 7: Previous episode recap

The title of the 6th episode of Girlfriend Girlfriend Season 2 was 'The Girlfriends' Resignations.' In this episode, we see that Noaya is tied to a tree. And Rika was the one behind the entire plan. She then came to him to tell him that she had always been in love with him. But Naoya had no choice but to reject her idea because he was already committed to two other women.

As the story progresses, we see that Rika has an entire explanation as to why she kidnapped Naoya in the first place. It was her birthday and she wanted to spend time with the guy. In the last act of the episode, we see Naoya planning to spend the next five months with Rika and trying not to hurt the feelings of his two other girlfriends.

In the final scene, on their way home, Shino, another character, questions her feelings for Naoya, wondering if she loves him more than Saki Saki. The episode ended with this uncertainty. The reaction of his other girlfriend is expected to make up for the plot of the next episode. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more intel on this!

