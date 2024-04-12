Give It All Anime Movie Unveils New Trailer; All We Know So Far

Give It All (Ganbatte Ikimasshoi), an upcoming 3DCG theatrical anime film based on the award-winning 1996 novel by Yoshiko Shikimura, has published a new special navigation trailer narrated by movie commentator LiLiCo. The film hits theaters in Japan on October 25, 2024.

Give It All anime release date, cast and more

The upcoming Give It All anime movie adaptation has received a new trailer, featuring additional scenes and an introductory narration from Japanese entertainer LiLiCo.

Give It All is set to premiere in Japan on October 25. It adapts the novel by Yoshiko Shikimura, about a group of teenage girls who participate in boat racing.

Following are the cast of the anime;

Sora Amamiya as Eiko Murakami

Miku Itō as Hime Saeki

Rie Takahashi as Riina Takahashi

Akari Kitō as Miyoko Hyōdō

Ikumi Hasegawa as Mayumi Inomoto

Following are the staff of the anime;

Director: Yuuhei Sakuragi (The Relative Worlds, Ingress the Animation)

Scriptwriter: Yuuhei Sakuragi

Scriptwriter: Keiichiro Oochi (The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess series composer and co-scriptwriter)

Character designer: Asako Nishida (Land of the Lustrous)

Animation production: Moe and Reirs

Give It All won the Bocchan Bungaku Award in 1995, and has inspired a 1998 live-action movie and a 2005 drama. It takes place in Matsuyama City, which is credited with cooperation in the anime film’s credits, and follows a group of high school girls who are involved in rowing.

More about Give It All

Give It All (Ganbatte Ikimasshoi) is a Japanese novel written by Yoshiko Shikimura. It was initially published by Magazine House in July 1996. Gentosha later republished the novel in paperback edition under their Gentosha Bunko imprint in June 2005. It was also adapted into a live-action film in 1998 and a television drama in 2005.

Synopsis of anime states as, "Shikoku Island, The fourth largest island in the Japanese archipelago. Matsuyama, a historical, quiet town facing the serene inland sea. 1976, after the turmoil of years of student demonstrations, there came a time of nihilism. The new generation was given the nickname ‘Age of Three Nothings’ signifying ‘Giving nothing, caring for nothing, being moved by nothing’. Etsuko (15) lives with her father and hard-working, fussy mother. They run a little dry-cleaning business. With them is Etsuko’s grandmother who looks after the house and her ‘brilliant’ older sister who is leaving to attend a top college. Etsuko feels useless, with no role to play in the household. One day she decides to run away from home..."

