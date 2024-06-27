Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Episode 12: Release Date, Expected Plot And More

This article contains spoilers for the Go! Go! Loser Range! anime

The Go! Go! Loser Ranger! anime series has gained pace and we are finally seeing some great battle scenes in the anime. In the last episode, we saw all the cadets fight against Peltrola.

The last episode of the anime also delved deep into the backstory of the Blue Ranger and how he became a part of the Dragon Keepers. Here is what you need to know about the upcoming 12th episode of Go! Go! Loser Ranger!

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Episode 12 release date, streaming details, and more

The 12th episode of Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is coming out on June 30, 2024, Sunday, at 4:30 p.m. JST. However, due to time differences, the episode will be available in other countries at different times.

The episode, titled, Never Stop, Fighter D will be first available on TBS and its affiliate network. After that, it will also be released on BS11 and AT-X. In Japa, the episode will also be available for streaming on multiple platforms such as Amazon Prime Videos, Hulu, Lemino, and more. International fans will be able to stream Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Episode 12 30 minutes after its initial release on Hulu and Disney+ depending on their location.

Since the 11th episode of Go! Go! Loser Ranger! ended with Fighter D approaching the Blue Ranger for a fight, it is most likely that we will see the two fight in the upcoming episode. Unlike the Boss Monster Peltrola, Fighter D’s dreams of world dominance are different. That is why, despite wanting to defeat the Dragon Keepers, he joined the fight against Peltrola first. However, if he wants to realize his own dreams of world domination, Fighter D would need to give his all against Shougo Aoshima aka the Blue Ranger, and win.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Episode 11 recap

On The Road to My Justice, which was the 11th episode of Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Began with the cadets’ fight against the Boss Monster Peltrola. During the battle, Peltrola held one of the cadets hostage and forced everyone else to drop their weapons. Hibiki complied and collected all the dropped gadgets. However, he clones two of the weapons, which led to Kai and Eigen being able to use their real gadgets to defeat the villain.

After Peltrola’s defeat, the anime took us to the past of the Blue Ranger Shougo Aoshima. We saw how close Aoshima used to be with the former Blue Ranger and the Red Keeper often asked him to join the Dragon Keepers as he thought he would be a good fit. After the former Blue Ranger passed away, Aoshima took his place as the Blue Keeper.

After the anime comes back to the present again, we saw that Aoshima has finally been able to defeat all the clones of Peltrola. But just then, Fighter D started to approach him for a fight. In order to succeed in his mission, Fighter D would have to defeat all the Dragon Keepers, which means he needs to win his next fight against Shougo Aoshima aka the Blue Keeper.

