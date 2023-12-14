Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 11: Princess' Ordeal; release date, where to watch, recap & more

The Princess is being suspected of stealing the equipment from the Priestess. And in the beginning, she had confirmed that she wanted to be an adventurer. It is now upon the King to take a call and decide whether his daughter will be allowed to be an explorer or not. As Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 11 lines up with a final release date, here is what we know about the new outing so far.

Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 11: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 11 will be December 16, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

What to expect next?

The next episode of Goblin Slayer will be titled 'The Princess's Ordeal.' In this outing, Goblin Slayer, driven by his determination to save Princess, embarks on a perilous journey towards Holy Mount. Sword Maiden, conflicted by her past trauma, might offer crucial guidance and insight to aid Goblin Slayer's mission.

As they traverse the treacherous terrain, Goblin Slayer could face numerous challenges, encountering not only goblins but also other formidable monsters drawn by the recent meteor strike. The dynamic between Sword Maiden and Goblin Slayer might evolve, as they share their burdens and experiences. Meanwhile, Princess, held captive by goblins, could attempt daring escapes, showcasing her resilience and adaptability.

The plot might interweave moments of tension, action, and character development, leading to an intense climax where Goblin Slayer confronts the goblin horde to rescue Princess. The episode might conclude with unexpected twists, setting the stage for further revelations and challenges in their quest.

Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 11: Previous episode recap

The title of Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 10 was 'City Adventure.' This episode started with the King's sister expressing about her dream to be an adventurer. After the Sword Maiden is handed over to the temple. everyone else goes back to their everyday errands. And this is where to we see that the Goblin Slayer was facing some problems.

It turned out that he was feeling guilty about not being of any help in killing the goblins. But the Lizard Priest was around to comfort him that tell him that things would be alright. On the other side, thr Priestess found out that all her things were stolen while she was in the bath-house. When the word got to the King, the Princess was called up for questioning.

In the last act of the episode, Goblin Slayer also barged into the meeting where the King was talking to the Princess. The aftermath of this confrontation will make up for the story of the next outing.