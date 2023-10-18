Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 3: On the training grounds; everything we know so far

Priestess was winning with flying colors in the last outing. However, as the story progressed, the weight of guilt was on the shoulders of everyone, especially the Goblin Slayer. Not having saved the Wizard was something that was biting everyone. With this, the next episode brings a new Training Ground that is located on the outskirts of the town. It will be interesting to see how the events of the last episode affect the hero as they train. Here is everything we know about the newest outing so far!

Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 3: Previous episode recap and what to expect next

The title of the last episode of Goblin Slayer was The Red-Headed Wizard Boy. This episode started with the scores suggesting that the Priestess was doing far better than anyone else. On the other side, just as the Wizard Boy was saying that goblins are an intelligent clan, the news came out that there was a prisoner who was getting attacked by trolls. The goblin slayer came in to save the day for the lady prisoner.

However, after the grave tragedy, there was the weight of guilt upon the Goblin Slayer. The episode comes to an end with the Priestess realizing that his sister is the Wizard. With this, the title of the next episode will be The Training Grounds on the Outskirts of Town. As suggested by the title, this might be another training outing that looks at the Priestess, and the Goblin Slayer training even harder to be the strongest. They have to be able to fight Goblins in the future and save more lives!

Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 3: Release date and where to watch

As per the schedule of Crunchyroll, the next release date for the Goblin Slayer season 2 is October 20, 2023. All the episodes of this sequel will air on Crunchyroll's official pages. We will be sure to update this section with relevant intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on the world of Pop Culture, and anime.

ALSO READ: 6 Best thriller anime to watch if you enjoyed Netflix Lupin Part 3; Death Note, Steins;Gate, and Psycho-Pass need to be one your watchlist