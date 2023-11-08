Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 6: Into Elven King's Forest; Release date, where to watch, recap and more

The latest episode of Goblin Slayer ended on a cliffhanger, with the team under attack by unknown assailants dropping boulders. This mystery attacker will be revealed in season 2, episode 6. The episode is lined up with a final release date this week. Here is everything we know about the next episode so far!

Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 6: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 6 is November 10, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will provide updates when more information becomes available about the upcoming episode.

What to expect from the next episode?

The title of the upcoming episode of Goblin Slayer will be 'The Elven King's Forest.' In the forthcoming episode, tensions rise as the group sets out for the wedding. Goblin Slayer's concerns about leaving goblin-killing responsibilities behind may lead to unexpected consequences. While on their journey, the purpose of the ancient stone tablets becomes a central mystery, with the group embarking on a quest to uncover their significance.

Sword Maiden's longing for affection from Goblin Slayer might add a layer of emotional complexity to the story. The decision to donate the tablets to the temple may come back to haunt them, as the ancient magic they contain could be of greater importance than initially thought. As they travel by boat, the warning of sunken ships will keep the suspense high, and the ambush in the fjord promises an action-packed and perilous encounter.

Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 6: Previous episode recap

The title of the 5th episode of Goblin Slayer Season 2 was 'The Elven King's Forest.' In this episode, we see that the High Elf Archer is invited to bring her friends and close ones to the wedding. We see that even though Goblin Slayer was reluctant to join, he cleared goblin nests before leaving. While rescuing nuns from goblins in a monastery, Dwarf Shaman discovered goblins were after ancient stone tablets.

Cow Girl teased Goblin Slayer about their future marriage. They were paid to deliver the tablets to a temple in Water Town. Sword Maiden, no longer haunted by nightmares, deciphered the tablet's ancient magic. Since it didn't mention goblins, Goblin Slayer donated it. On their boat journey, Sword Maiden warned of sunken ships. And as expected, at a narrow fjord, they were ambushed by something dropping boulders.

The next episode is expected to reveal the truth behind this attack. It will be interesting to see what and who is causing these attacks on them.

