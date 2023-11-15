Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 7: Light novel spoilers, release date, where to watch, and more

Reaching the Elven Forest seemed welcoming at first. But it was soon that Goblin Slayer realized that the Forest Princess was not keen on meeting people who were not elves. But before this conversation could take place, the entire party was attacked by a giant ancient beast. Here is what we know about this beast and how it is tackled in the light novel as Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 7 lines up with a final release date for the week.

Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 7: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of the next episode, Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 7 is November 17, 2023. All the episodes of the second season have been released on Crunchyroll so far. You can watch the latest one on the same platform. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this space as they come.

What to expect next: Light Novel Spoilers

The next episode is expected to pick up the plot from the 3rd Chapter of Goblin Slayer Light Novel's seventh volume. In this storyline, the team is attacked by a formidable dragon-like creature. The creature, possibly Mokele Mubenbe, reveals itself to be a powerful guardian protecting the goblin stronghold. A long battle sequence takes place in the original LN, only for the party to get overwhelmed and see their options getting exhausted.

But Goblin Slayer will come up with a formidable plan, which he executes with the help of the team. Just as he places the decisive blow, the party willl manage to weaken the dragon. However, Mokele Mubenbe will unleash an even more powerful attack, just as everyone will think that the danger is averted.

In the face of this dire situation, unexpected allies, perhaps from the elf harbor or the Temple of Law, intervene to aid Goblin Slayer and his companions. This fight comes to its conclusion with the defeat of the beast. The extent of adaptation of this plot shall only be seen in the episode as that comes out this week.

Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 7: Previous episode recap

The title of Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 6 was 'The Elven King's Forest.' The episode opens with the Priestess getting attacked by the goblins on her way. She used her healing spell to cleanse the wood around her raft. Just as they passed the route, the Goblin Slayer took the word that he would destroy the nest of the goblins that resided there. Later in the morning, the team of adventurers is found by Elder Brother, who is the High Elf Archers sister’s fiancé.

The team then goes to meet the High Elf Archer's sister, who is the Forest Princess. Upon meeting the elf girl once again, the Goblin Slayer tells her that he has killed each and every goblin that had wronged her. In the last act of the episode, we see that the Forest Princess was not quite fond of the High Elf Archer's adventures of meeting up with other species like the dwarves and Goblin Slayer. At last, the episode ends with a sudden attack befalling all of them.

This is the place and time where we get to see the valor of the Goblin Slayer. It will be interesting to see what is has in store for this fight. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more relevant updates on this!

