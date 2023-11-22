Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 8: Spoiler from the Light Novel, release date, where to watch, and more

The ultimate showdown with the Goblins is about to play out in the following episode. The Slayer and the rest of his team is gearing up to take the beasts once and for all. But a new twist awaits them in disguise. We have culminated the plot from the light novel that is expected to be covered in Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 8. Here is everything to know about the next outing!

Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 8: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 8 will be November 24, 2023. All the episodes of anime will be found only on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with more updates as they come.

Spoilers from the light novel: What to expect next?

The title of the next episode of Goblin Slayer will be 'Heart of Darkness.' The next episode is expected to pick up the plot from the 7th and 8th Chapters of Goblin Slayer Light Novel's seventh volume. In Chapter 7, the adventurers prepare to face a goblin horde led by a shaman. Priestess, unnerved, contemplates failure, but Goblin Slayer intervenes to maintain focus. In the battle, Priestess uses a miracle to purify, unconventionally, causing inner conflict.

The goblin shaman's curse threatens the group, but the Priestess's instinctive use of Purify in self-defense brings unexpected success, drowning the goblins. Doubting her worth, a rainbow reassures Priestess. In the interlude, the Hero combats demons in hell, sealing gates to prevent a demonic invasion. In Chapter 8, following a joyous elven wedding, Goblin Slayer congratulates High Elf Archer. He encourages her to stay, but she assures him time with elves feels brief.

Goblin Slayer comically struggles to write a congratulatory letter. Priestess, initially unsure of her connection with the Earth Mother, finds solace in a successful prayer. High Elf Archer, Cow Girl, and Guild Girl engage in a lively tradition. Returning home, High Elf Archer awaits a letter, hinting at ongoing elven festivities.

Goblin Slayer Season 2 Episode 8: Previous episode recap

The title of episode 7 of Goblin Slayer Season 2 was 'Jungle Cruise.' This episode starts with the group, including Goblin Slayer, sets out to move a creature named One Who Stops Water away from the village instead of killing it. During a stag party, they realize goblins are nesting nearby. Distraught, Goblin Slayer blames himself for his sister's death. Meanwhile, Sword Maiden discovers a tablet that could aid Goblin Slayer.

Determined to eliminate goblins before a wedding, they sail upstream and find goblins torturing elves in a fortress called One Who Stops Water. The goblins poison the river, causing a blood curse. Infiltrating the fortress, the team faces disturbing scenes and evidence of heinous acts. Goblin Slayer apologizes to High Elf Archer, expressing doubt about having fun adventures while goblins exist. The stage is set for a challenging mission against the menacing goblins.

Advertisement

All relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: From Bleach to Demon Slayer: 15 Popular Anime Series for Newcomers to Watch Right Away