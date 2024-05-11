Gods’ Game We Play Episode 7: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

Fay and Pearl have secured yet another victory in Mal-ra, after facing the giant Card Battle Sugoroku game against Dax and his teammate Shee. With more Gods’ games on the horizon, Gods’ Game We Play Episode 7 will likely be just as exciting as the last.

Find out what happens next in the upcoming episode, and keep reading to get the release date, expected plot, and more.

Gods’ Game We Play Episode 7: Release date and where to watch

According to the official site and their Twitter/X page, God's Game We Play Episode 7 is scheduled to premiere on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 9:30 pm JST in Japan. For international audiences, the airing times will vary depending on their respective time zones. The episode will debut first on the AT-X channel in Japan, followed by broadcasts on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and the d Anime Store.

For fans worldwide, God's Game We Play Episode 7 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Amazon Prime Video. However, access to these platforms' anime libraries typically requires a subscription. Additionally, viewers in select countries can look forward to watching the upcoming episode on the Trakt TV streaming service shortly after its release.

Expected plot of Gods’ Game We Play Episode 7

Gods’ Game We Play Episode 7 will be titled Player.07 Sun Snatch Relay, and will entail another Gods’ Game according to the previews. The game will likely be against the Egyptian God Horus, in a relay of some sort taking place in the desert.

Fans should also expect to see more of Dax Gear Scimitar, either trying to recruit Fay and his party into his team, or simply enjoying his day in the city. Nel Reckless will also make an appearance in Gods’ Game We Play Episode 7, either stalking or hiding from Fay’s group given the previews.

Gods’ Game We Play Episode 6 recap

Titled Player.06 Mind Arena, Gods’ Game We Play Episode 6 picks up right where the previous episode left off, with Fay, Leoleshea, and Pearl being introduced to the massive Sugoroku arena at Mal-ra. The game awaiting them is Card Battle Sugoroku, and it's revealed that even Dax is unfamiliar with this game as they step into the arena. Since the game is designed for four players, Dax recruits his subordinate from the Tempest Cruiser team, a woman named Kelritch Shee, to join them. Fay selects Pearl as his teammate for the game.

The rules of the Mind's Arena are explained by the announcer: the objective is to either reach the goal 44 squares ahead first or reduce opponents' life points from 20 to 0 by the end of the turn using trap or magic cards. Each player must also choose a class from four options: Wizard, Healer, Traveler, or Trapper. Before the game begins, they receive five random magic cards, divided into healing, attack, and special types. Fay opts for the Traveler class, while Pearl chooses to be a Healer. Dax and Shee both select the Wizard class.

As the game commences in Gods’ Game We Play Episode 6, they navigate through the arena, with Fay rolling the dice card first and taking the initial move. However, Dax ends up landing on the same square as Fay due to choosing the same number. A series of strategic moves ensue, with players utilizing their magic cards to attack, defend, and employ special abilities. The gameplay is filled with intense moments, comedic interactions, and clever tactics as each player tries to outwit the other team.

Pearl, especially, finds herself in a precarious position at one point, but she manages to turn the tide with a special card that had been hidden by Fay as part of their strategy. This surprise move allows Pearl to unleash a powerful attack that eliminates Dax from the game, securing victory for Fay and Pearl. Despite his defeat, Dax takes the loss in good spirits, declaring Fay as his rival and expressing determination to overcome him in future matches. Gods’ Game We Play Episode 6 concludes as Dax excites the crowd while Fay and Pearl reflect on the excitement of the game.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on Leoleshea and Fay’s quest for Celebration in the Gods’ Game We Play anime.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

