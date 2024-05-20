Exploring Goodbye Lara Anime's Staff & More

Goodbye Lara Anime: Makers Unveil New Videos, Staff Updates & More
Animation studio Kinema Citrus has announced a pair of new, original anime projects. One of which is Goodbye Lara. Here's everything we know so far.
Animation studio Kinema Citrus has announced two new original anime projects, Goodbye, Lara and Ninja Skooler, at the Anime Central 2024 convention in Chicago, Illinois, which runs from May 17-19, 2024.
Kinema Citrus is a Japanese animation studio, founded on March 3, 2008, by former Production I.G and Bones members and based in Suginami, Tokyo. Its business directors are Muneki Ogasawara, Yuichiro Matsuka and Masaki Tachibana. Notable works include Tokyo Magnitude 8.0 in 2009, co-produced with Bones, .hack//Quantum, a 3-episode OVA series, Black Bullet and Barakamon in 2014, Made in Abyss in 2017, and The Rising of the Shield Hero in 2019.
Studio unveils Goodbye Lara's staff
Following are the staff members of Goodbye Lara;
- Storyboard/Director: Takushi Koide
- Animation Director: Shiori Tani
- Water Effect Artist: Naoki Yoshibe
- Logo Designer: YUTO HAMA DESIGN
- Graphic Designer: Yūto Hama, Mai Yamaguchi
- Image Board Artists: Shiori Tani, Mon
- Key Animators: Seiichi Akitake, Yūka Inada, Hotaru Kawase, Asuka Kozato, Toshiyuki Satō, Yosuke Sato, Hikaru Sato, Jura, Takasemaru, Mizuki Takahashi, Akira Nishikawa, Hiroto Nishizawa, Kouhei Yano, Ko Yoshinari, Naoki Yoshibe
- In-between Checker: Misa Watanabe
- In-between Checker Assistance: Studio BUS, Min Kyung-ae
- In-betweeners: Gift-o'-Animation (Moeno Ikawa, Yuka Kokubun, Chibaya, Kazuya Nokuo, Hikaru Hatomi, Matsuri Hayama, Mizuki Hori), Studio BUS (Min Kyung-ae, Park Kyung-sook, Min Su-in, Shin Sun-mi, Jang Yun-young, Park onnuri)
- Color Key Artist/Coordinator/Checker: Misao Yamashita
- Finishing: Misao Yamashita, Anitus-Kobe, YOSHIKI Eri, Honda Reiya, Tokio Aika, Nishiwaki Youhei, Studio BUS (Na Jong-ah, Kim seo-young, Kim Jung-hye, Kim Yeon-mi, Kim Eun-kyeoung, Baek Sung-hee, Kim Mi-yeon, Lee Jeong Mi)
- Background Art Director: Mari Fujino
- Background Art: Studio Pablo, Mari Fujino, Ryōki Matsumura
- 3DCG: sankaku△
- Special Effects: Chiemi Irisa
- Compositing Director of Photography: Kazuto Izumita
- Compositing Assistant Director: Akane Ueda
- Composit: T2 Studio, Kazuto Izumita, Akane Ueda
- Editing: Masayuki Kurosawa
- Audito Director/Mixing: Haru Yamada
- Sound Effects: Tsutomu Sukigara
- Voice Over: Umeka Shōji
- Audio Production: Sound Team Donjuan
- Music: Alfredo Sirica
- Music Producer/Director: Hiromitsu Ijima
- Orchestration: Budapest Scoring
- Music by Alfredo Sirica
- Music Produce and Director: Hiromitsu Ijima
- Studio Management: Kōji Sone, Naoko Matsumoto, Michiko Akima, Tomoka Kuwahara, Naruhito Mitsuwaka
- System Management: Takanori Sunaga, Shigeo Miyagi
- Creative Department Management: Kensuke Aoshima, Miyu Inoue
- Translation: Hiromi Hasegawa, Jorge Herrera
- Vehicle Coorporation: Komatsu Tsusho Co., Ltd.
- Producer: Muneki Ogasawara
- Animation Producer/Production Assistant: YOSHIKI Ishikawa
- Setup Production Assistant: Natsuki Moriyama
- Animation Production/Based on concept by: Kinema Citrus
A brief about Goodbye Lara
Goodbye, Lara reimagines the classic fairy tale The Little Mermaid by Hans Chrisitan Anderson in modern-day Japan. Takushi Koide is attached to direct the project. however, while a promotional video was release, no cast or release date was announced at this time.
The story follows a mermaid who makes a forbidden wish to be loved by a human. Following her death, she is reborn 200 years later into modern-day Japan in Lake Biwa, where she learns to adjust in a human world. The setting of Lake Biwa is in Shiga prefecture of Japan, which is also where director Takushi Koide's hometown is located.
ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Chapter 423: Does Tomura Shigaraki Die In the Battle? Explained