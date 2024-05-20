Exploring Goodbye Lara Anime's Staff & More

Animation studio Kinema Citrus has announced two new original anime projects, Goodbye, Lara and Ninja Skooler, at the Anime Central 2024 convention in Chicago, Illinois, which runs from May 17-19, 2024.

Kinema Citrus is a Japanese animation studio, founded on March 3, 2008, by former Production I.G and Bones members and based in Suginami, Tokyo. Its business directors are Muneki Ogasawara, Yuichiro Matsuka and Masaki Tachibana. Notable works include Tokyo Magnitude 8.0 in 2009, co-produced with Bones, .hack//Quantum, a 3-episode OVA series, Black Bullet and Barakamon in 2014, Made in Abyss in 2017, and The Rising of the Shield Hero in 2019.

Studio unveils Goodbye Lara's staff

Following are the staff members of Goodbye Lara;

Storyboard/Director: Takushi Koide

Animation Director: Shiori Tani

Water Effect Artist: Naoki Yoshibe

Logo Designer: YUTO HAMA DESIGN

Graphic Designer: Yūto Hama, Mai Yamaguchi

Image Board Artists: Shiori Tani, Mon

Key Animators: Seiichi Akitake, Yūka Inada, Hotaru Kawase, Asuka Kozato, Toshiyuki Satō, Yosuke Sato, Hikaru Sato, Jura, Takasemaru, Mizuki Takahashi, Akira Nishikawa, Hiroto Nishizawa, Kouhei Yano, Ko Yoshinari, Naoki Yoshibe

In-between Checker: Misa Watanabe

In-between Checker Assistance: Studio BUS, Min Kyung-ae

In-betweeners: Gift-o'-Animation (Moeno Ikawa, Yuka Kokubun, Chibaya, Kazuya Nokuo, Hikaru Hatomi, Matsuri Hayama, Mizuki Hori), Studio BUS (Min Kyung-ae, Park Kyung-sook, Min Su-in, Shin Sun-mi, Jang Yun-young, Park onnuri)

Color Key Artist/Coordinator/Checker: Misao Yamashita

Finishing: Misao Yamashita, Anitus-Kobe, YOSHIKI Eri, Honda Reiya, Tokio Aika, Nishiwaki Youhei, Studio BUS (Na Jong-ah, Kim seo-young, Kim Jung-hye, Kim Yeon-mi, Kim Eun-kyeoung, Baek Sung-hee, Kim Mi-yeon, Lee Jeong Mi)

Background Art Director: Mari Fujino

Background Art: Studio Pablo, Mari Fujino, Ryōki Matsumura

3DCG: sankaku△

Special Effects: Chiemi Irisa

Compositing Director of Photography: Kazuto Izumita

Compositing Assistant Director: Akane Ueda

Composit: T2 Studio, Kazuto Izumita, Akane Ueda

Editing: Masayuki Kurosawa

Audito Director/Mixing: Haru Yamada

Sound Effects: Tsutomu Sukigara

Voice Over: Umeka Shōji

Audio Production: Sound Team Donjuan

Music: Alfredo Sirica

Music Producer/Director: Hiromitsu Ijima

Orchestration: Budapest Scoring

Music by Alfredo Sirica

Music Produce and Director: Hiromitsu Ijima

Studio Management: Kōji Sone, Naoko Matsumoto, Michiko Akima, Tomoka Kuwahara, Naruhito Mitsuwaka

System Management: Takanori Sunaga, Shigeo Miyagi

Creative Department Management: Kensuke Aoshima, Miyu Inoue

Translation: Hiromi Hasegawa, Jorge Herrera

Vehicle Coorporation: Komatsu Tsusho Co., Ltd.

Producer: Muneki Ogasawara

Animation Producer/Production Assistant: YOSHIKI Ishikawa

Setup Production Assistant: Natsuki Moriyama

Animation Production/Based on concept by: Kinema Citrus

A brief about Goodbye Lara

Goodbye, Lara reimagines the classic fairy tale The Little Mermaid by Hans Chrisitan Anderson in modern-day Japan. Takushi Koide is attached to direct the project. however, while a promotional video was release, no cast or release date was announced at this time. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The story follows a mermaid who makes a forbidden wish to be loved by a human. Following her death, she is reborn 200 years later into modern-day Japan in Lake Biwa, where she learns to adjust in a human world. The setting of Lake Biwa is in Shiga prefecture of Japan, which is also where director Takushi Koide's hometown is located.

ALSO READ: My Hero Academia Chapter 423: Does Tomura Shigaraki Die In the Battle? Explained