Grisaia Phantom Trigger Episode 11: Does Patrick Survive? Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Episode 11 will depict the aftermath of Bruno’s death and Patrick’s shooting, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more here.
The last Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode saw Patrick and Bruno, scavengers in TFA-controlled territory, attempt to take refuge in an underground bunker. There, they met Oliver, a TFA soldier protecting young nuns. As SORD attacked, Oliver enlisted them to help escort the nuns to safety.
However, multiple nuns were killed as they fled, and Oliver died trying to surrender. Bruno, consumed by TFA propaganda, charged into battle and was killed. Natalie sacrificed herself to save Patrick, who, driven mad with grief, fired wildly before being fatally shot.
Despite being shot, Patrick is expected to survive in Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Episode 11. He will be saved by a boy who treats his wounds in a hidden shelter. Meanwhile, SORD agents will likely engage in battle against Enishi Urushihara and his forces.
The episode is also set to explore Rena Fukami’s emotions as she struggles with guilt over interrupting Haruto’s duel with Kuroe Samejima. Patrick’s role in the ongoing conflict remains uncertain, leaving his next actions unpredictable.
Titled ‘The Right Choice,’ Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Episode 11 is scheduled for release in Japan on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 12 am JST. In most countries worldwide, the episode will be available on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, with release times adjusted to local time zones.
Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Episode 11 will first air on Tokyo MX and other local networks such as BS NTV and Sun TV. Online streaming in Japan will be available on platforms like ABEMA, Netflix, Prime Video, and d Anime Store. International viewers can watch it on Crunchyroll in regions including North and South America, Europe, and more.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.