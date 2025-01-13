Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Episode 3 Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Here’s everything you need to know about Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Episode 3, including the recap, expected plot, release date, and where to watch the episode.
The last episode saw Chris recall surviving a bombing that claimed her parents, which inspired her to become an explosives expert. After a deadly attack on Kitaoka University by the extremist group ‘The Fatal Answer’ (TFA), headmaster Ichiru Sengoku revealed their aim was to steal a novel virus.
With SORD ordered to stand down, Chris defied orders to rescue hostages, including Taiga. Badly wounded during the mission, Chris was protected by Taiga, who stayed behind to delay TFA while others escaped before an impending airstrike.
Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Episode 3 will see Rena Fukami and the SORD team arrive at Kitaoka University to rescue Taiga Sengoku and Kujirase. Rena and Maki may launch a direct attack on the TFA members surrounding Taiga.
Meanwhile, Touka Shishigaya and Megumi Kumashiro are likely to neutralize distant threats with precision sniping. Aoi Haruto and Murasaki Ikoma could be seen handling TFA operatives patrolling the corridors. The preview hints that Ichiru Sengoku’s operation may lead to the mission’s success.
Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Episode 3 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, January 16, 2025, at 12 am JST. The episode will debut on Japanese TV networks like Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS NTV, before being available on streaming platforms such as ABEMA, Prime Video, Netflix, and d Anime Store.
International Grisaia fans will be able to catch Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Episode 3 on Crunchyroll in regions including North America, Europe, and more.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.