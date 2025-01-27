Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Episode 5 Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last Grisaia: Phantom Trigger episode saw Chris return to class after recovering from her injuries. This coincided with the return of Murasaki’s older sister Yuuki from abroad. Murasaki felt uneasy due to Yuuki's reminder of their troubled family past.

Yuuki provided Ichiru with intelligence, including the TFA's headquarters in Texas. She’s then revealed to be an assault ninja with memory loss from a past injury. Murasaki’s mood worsened, and classmates pressured Haruto to recount his past at the Ikoma home, including nearly marrying Yuuki.

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Episode 5 is likely to explore Aoi Haruto’s visit to the Ikoma residence, where he first met Murasaki. The episode may reveal a sinister group attacking the residence and kidnapping Murasaki for a ritual.

This ritual appears to involve transforming Murasaki into an ominous form. The unfolding story could also reveal more about the origins of Murasaki’s trauma, as well as the connection between Haruto, and Yuuki, and the events that shaped their shared history.

Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Episode 5 will be released on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at 12 am JST. Internationally, this translates to a daytime release on January 29, 2025. In Japan, it will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX, followed by other networks such as Sun TV and BS NTV.

Locally, the episode will also be available on platforms like ABEMA, Prime Video, Netflix, and the dAnime Store. Internationally, Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Episode 5 will be streamed on Crunchyroll across multiple regions.

Advertisement

For more updates from the Grisaia: Phantom Trigger anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.