Gushing Over Magical Girls Manga On Hiatus: Author's Poor Health Stops Serialization; All We Know So Far

Gushing Over Magical Girls Manga Goes on Hiatus

This week, Takeshobo's Storia Dash manga website made a significant announcement regarding the well-loved manga series Gushing Over Magical Girls. The manga will be taking a temporary hiatus due to the health concerns of its author, Akihiro Ononaka. The decision to pause the series stems from Ononaka's undisclosed illness, for which no precise details have been disclosed.

This hiatus has left fans eagerly seeking updates about the condition of the esteemed creator. As of now, information about the nature of Ononaka's health condition remains undisclosed, leaving readers and supporters concerned for his well-being. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

More about Gushing Over Magical Girls Manga

Gushing Over Magical Girls follows the story of Hiiragi Utena, a middle school girl with a deep love for magical girls. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when a talking mascot appears and casts a spell on her, transforming her into a villain instead. The manga explores themes of good versus evil, as well as the unexpected consequences of magical powers.

The manga, which debuted in 2019 in Takeshobo's Manga Life Storia magazine, has gained a dedicated fanbase over the years. Despite the magazine ceasing publication, "Gushing Over Magical Girls" continued its serialization on the Storia Dash website.

