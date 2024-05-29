Hayao Miyazaki's Next Studio Ghibli Film In The Works? Studio Exec Shares Update

Studio Ghibli has stood tall as one of the anime industry’s greatest achievements, with Hayao Miyazaki at its center. The films created by Miyazaki are so magical yet humane in nature that they have managed to win millions of hearts of children and adults alike across the world.

His most recent movie, The Boy and the Heron, which won the Academy Award this year, is another testimony of Miyazakis’ genius. However, ever since the release of The Boy and the Heron, we have not heard much about future projects of Hayao Miyazaki, up until now.

What did Goro Miyazaki say about Hayao Miyazaki’s next project?

Hayao Miyazaki’s son Goro Miyazaki has taken charge of the press for his father after the release of The Boy and the Heron. The Ghibli Museum is also planning an exhibit to honor the latest Oscar-winning movie from Hayao Miyazaki. Before the exhibition opens, Goro Miyazaki spoke with Oricon and some other press about his father’s possible upcoming project.

Goro said, "I'd tell him, 'Make some for future projects. Only making them for your past stuff is boring.' He's making some now though." He also said that even though he does not know exactly what his father's next movie will be about, "it's looking like an action-adventure-type movie, nostalgic and reminiscent of the old days."

Ghibli fans are excited for Miyazaki’s next release

Hayao Miyazaki is truly one of the visionaries of the anime world and also one of the people who helped popularize anime films across the globe. He won his first Oscar for his masterpiece Spirited Away and his second one for The Boy and the Heron. Other than these two movies, Miyazaki has many more gems under his name such as Howl’s Moving Castle, Princess Mononoke, Kiki’s Delivery Service, and My Neighbor Totoro.

It is understandable that both the audience and his son Goro Miyazaki is excited about Hayao Miyazaki’s next project as the legend has never been disappointed with his mastery before. His storytelling is always an incredible blend of the mystical and the normal, which makes magic feel like an everyday occurrence. Even though we do not know what he has in store for us next, we are as eager as everyone else to find out.

