Headhunted To Another World Episode 10 Will Begin The Wyvern Invasion; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The last episode of Headhunted To Another World saw Uchimura share his plan to use smoked wyvern meat to combat food shortages. However, Sylphid prevented him from revealing too much. When Neia attempted to gather more information, Sylphid caught her, forcing her to flee and report to Viper.

Viper responded by attempting to flood the market with hoarded grain, but Uchimura secured alternative supplies through trade. Viper was exposed and arrested, while Neia was freed from his control and joined Uchimura’s team.

Headhunted To Another World Episode 10 will likely focus on Uchimura and his allies responding to the looming wyvern invasion. The Demon Lord, visibly troubled, is expected to reveal the full extent of the impending danger.

The shifting flight patterns of the dragons will hint at a significant crisis, requiring Uchimura to strategize alongside his colleagues. As the kingdom faces this challenge, Uchimura’s leadership and problem-solving skills will be tested once again in the battle against the wyverns.

Headhunted To Another World Episode 10 will be released on March 3, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Global releases may experience delays due to varying time zones and simulcast schedules. In Japan, the episode will stream first on ABEMA and d Anime Store.

A week later, it will be broadcast on BS11, Tokyo MX, and AT-X. Headhunted To Another World Episode 10 will also be available on Japanese platforms like Prime Video and Rakuten TV, as well as on Crunchyroll globally. South and Southeast Asian fans can watch it on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.