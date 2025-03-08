Headhunted To Another World Episode 11: Wyvern Attacks Continue; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The last episode of Headhunted To Another World saw Uchimura, his assistants, and Ulmandra travel to the Demon Fort to counter the Wyvern invasion. He quickly identified tensions between the magic-using demons and nonmagical demi-humans, leading him to separate them into specialized units for greater combat efficiency.

With improved logistics, the army successfully repelled the wyverns, but Uchimura suspected the attacks were coordinated. His fears were confirmed when two additional border fortresses came under attack. Ulmandra rushed to defend them but suffered severe injuries in the process.

Headhunted To Another World Episode 11 will likely follow Uchimura as he reassesses his strategy after realizing a flaw in his initial plan. The surprise escalation of Wyvern attacks will force him to act quickly before more damage is done.

With Ulmandra severely weakened from prolonged combat, Uchimura must take charge and find a way to repel the wyverns without relying on her strength. The episode may focus on his tactical adjustments and efforts to prevent further losses.

Headhunted To Another World Episode 11 is set to air on March 10, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Global viewers may experience slight delays due to time zone differences and simulcast schedules. In Japan, the episode will first stream on ABEMA and d Anime Store.

A week later, it will be broadcast on BS11, Tokyo MX, and AT-X. The episode will also be available on platforms like Prime Video, Rakuten TV, and Crunchyroll globally. Fans in South and Southeast Asia can watch Headhunted To Another World, Episode 11, on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

