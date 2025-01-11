Headhunted To Another World Episode 3: Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
With Dennosuke having successfully negotiated an alliance with the Ogre tribe, fans cannot wait to see what he will accomplish next in Headhunted To Another World Episode 3. Get release DEETS here.
The last episode of Headhunted To Another World saw Dennosuke Uchimura sent by the Demon King to negotiate a merger with the Ogre tribes. However, tensions quickly arose when the Ogre leader, Ogure, insulted the Demon King in front of Ulmandra.
Uchimura diffused the situation and gained time to strategize. Ogure’s daughter, Olulu, then revealed their tribe’s destitution and seeks an alliance to save her people. Uchimura proposes a plan that respects Ogure’s pride: an alliance instead of a merger. The deal succeeds, and Olulu becomes Uchimura’s aide, annoying Ulmandra.
Headhunted To Another World Episode 3 will likely see the Demon Lord assign Uchimura another negotiation task. Unlike previous episodes, Olulu may accompany Uchimura and Ulmandra, as she is now Uchimura’s direct partner and underling.
Her presence could affect Ulmandra negatively, given the latter’s personality and jealousy. This addition may also reveal more about Olulu as a character as they take up the challenge of completing Uchimura’s tasks.
Headhunted To Another World: From Salaryman To Big Four! Episode 3 will premiere on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. Due to different time zones and simulcast schedules, it will be available the following day in some regions.
Headhunted To Another World Episode 3 will first air on ABEMA and d Anime Store in Japan, with an international release on Crunchyroll. The anime will be broadcast on Japanese networks like TOKYO MX, BS11, and AT-X a week later, followed by streaming platforms like Hulu and Prime Video. Those in South and Southeast Asia can watch it on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.