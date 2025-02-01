Headhunted To Another World Episode 6: Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The last episode of Headhunted To Another World saw Uchimura visit the public market to analyze the local economy, frustrating Ulmandra, who had hoped for a date. He discovered that the food prices were heavily inflated due to a greedy wholesaler.

He was also approached by two bakers struggling to sell chimozu, a declining traditional confectionery. By rebranding chimozu using the holiday’s story, he revitalized their sales. Learning of Butagarian and the wealthy Land of Gold, he proposed a trade deal. The Demon King agreed, offering Rosemarin Stones for trade.

Headhunted To Another World Episode 6 will likely follow Uchimura and Ulmandra as they travel to the Golden Country of Rampage to propose a trade agreement exchanging gold for Rosemarin Stones. The Demon King has warned Uchimura about the nation’s formidable ruler.

This suggests a number of potential difficulties in negotiations. As Uchimura deals with the political challenges, Ulmandra’s presence may prove essential in handling unforeseen obstacles. The upcoming events will likely test Uchimura’s diplomatic skills as he aims to secure a beneficial agreement.

Headhunted To Another World Episode 6 will debut on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST, with availability in some regions the following day due to time zone differences and simulcast schedules. The episode will first stream on ABEMA and d Anime Store in Japan.

Internationally, Headhunted To Another World Episode 6 will be available on Crunchyroll. It will then air a week later on Japanese networks, including TOKYO MX, BS11, and AT-X, and will be available on platforms like Hulu and Prime Video. Fans in South and Southeast Asia can watch on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.