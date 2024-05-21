Heavenly Delusion Anime: Director Confirms Show To Be Inspired By Pedro Pascal's The Last Of Us

The post-apocalyptic anime series Heavenly Delusion came out back in April of 2023 and became an instant hit among people who like gritty, violent tales. The anime earned a lot of rave reviews and people even became more interested in Masakazu Ishiguro’s original manga after watching the anime.

But if we are talking about dark, gritty, and heartbreaking post-apocalyptic tales, then we have to also mention The Last of Us. Well as it turns out, the director of Heavenly Delusion also drew inspiration from the globally beloved show starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

Heavenly Delusions director talked about The Last of Us influence on the anime

Hirotaka Mori, the director of Heavenly Delusion, appeared at ACEN recently to talk to fans about his career in anime. During his talk, he also spoke about how The Last of Us was a great influence on the anime. So much so, that he even got himself The Last of Us artbook, and even requested the anime’s art style to be inspired by the popular game series.

Based on Masakazu Ishiguro's manga, the story of Heavenly Delusion went far behind drawing some inspiration from The Last of Us and affected fans across the world with how well it was made. The show is centered around two characters named Maru and Kiroko, who are exploring the outside world 15 years after a massive catastrophe and searching for 'heaven'.

The Last of Us is one of the most influential post-apocalyptic shows of all time

Based on the video game series of the same name by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic, zombie-infestation series that tells the story of a smuggler named Joel (Pedro Pascal) who is tasked to get a teenage girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of a facility across the post-apocalyptic United States.

The series became a massive hit after the first season came out in January of 2023, and earned multiple Emmy Awards for its fantastic portrayal of a post-apocalyptic land. It makes sense for Heavenly Delusion to take inspiration from it. The second season of The Last of Us is also on the way.

