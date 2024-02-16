Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 7: Everything You Need To Know

Prepare for another delightful installment, as Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 7 is poised to captivate viewers with its heartwarming narrative and endearing characters. With a runtime of approximately 24 minutes, viewers can immerse themselves in the charming world of our Hokkaido girls as they embark on another exciting adventure.

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 7 will likely delve into the blossoming relationship between Shiki and Rena-senpai, and fans can’t wait for more of their cute moments together. Find out about the release, what to expect, where to watch the episode and a quick recap of the previous episode here.

Release date and where to watch

Prepare for another delightful episode, as Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 7 will be released on Monday, February 19th, at 12:30 a.m. JST. It will air in Japan on Tokyo TV, BS TV Tokyo, and other affiliated channels. For viewers outside Japan, the episode will be available at around 9:45 a.m. PT on Crunchyroll, and fans can catch the episode as long as they have a subscription to the platform.

Subtitles will accompany the episode from its release, consistent with previous episodes. Disney+ also hosts the show, so those with a subscription to the platform can catch the adorable girls there. Don't miss out on the latest episode of this charming series!

What's next in the lives of our Hokkaido girls?

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 7 will likely cover chapters 17 to 19, and viewers can expect the episode to delve into the blossoming relationship between Shiki and Rena-senpai, as they embark on a tutoring journey together. With Shiki's grandmother setting a high bar by issuing an ultimatum, Shiki must excel on an upcoming test to secure a top ten ranking.

Luckily, Rena's academic prowess positions her perfectly to guide Shiki toward success, providing him with invaluable support and guidance along the way. Additionally, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 7 will portray the unwavering friendship and camaraderie among the Hokkaido girls, with Minami and Sayuri lending their assistance to Shiki as he navigates this crucial challenge.

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 6 recap

The latest episode of Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! immerses viewers into the bustling world of high school exams and budding friendships. Adapted from chapters 15, 16, and half of chapter 17 from Kai Ikada's rom-com manga under the same name, Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Episode 6 unfolds with the homeroom teacher announcing upcoming exams, prompting Minami Fuyuki to organize a group study session at her house.

Minami, accompanied by Tsubasa Shiki and Sayuri Akino, embarks on a rigorous study session in her room. However, Shiki's departure is hastened due to prior commitments, leading to a chance encounter with Minami's mother, who expresses gratitude for Shiki's impact on her daughter's happiness, particularly regarding his piano skills and Valentine's Day gesture.

Meanwhile, Tsubasa faces repercussions at home for his delayed return, setting the stage for further tension in his household dynamics. As Shiki navigates his daily routine, he encounters Rena-senpai, a captivating senior at the school, and forms an unlikely connection with her during an unexpected encounter at the library.

Later, Tsubasa is reluctantly drawn into a traditional tea ceremony by his grandmother, who seeks to fortify his resilience amidst academic pressure. However, his grandmother's strict expectations intensify when she insists that Tsubasa must rank within the top ten at school or face repercussions.

The episode concludes as Rena visits Tsubasa's house, only to inadvertently create tension with his grandmother. Despite the misunderstanding, Rena's genuine admiration for Tsubasa shines through, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the unfolding dynamics between the characters as they navigate academic challenges, familial expectations, and unexpected connections.

