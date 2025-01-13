Honey Lemon Soda Episode 2: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Uka has begun taking her life back as she regains her confidence and faces her bullies, so don’t miss Honey Lemon Soda Episode 2 to find out her next move. Get the release date and more details here.
The first episode began with Uka Ishimori arriving at her new school, and witnessing Kai Miura in a confrontation with delinquents mocking his lemon-colored hair. Kai humorously resolved the situation by spraying lemon soda, inadvertently ruining Uka’s uniform.
Overwhelmed, Uka retreated despite Ayumi’s attempt to mediate. A flashback revealed Uka’s middle school bullying, motivating her to improve her social skills. After a morning encounter with Kai, Uka gradually bonded with his group, gained confidence, and confronted her bullies with Kai's encouragement.
Honey Lemon Soda Episode 2 will explore Uka integrating into Kai's group after he intervened against her bullies. During gym class, Ayumi will pass a basketball to Uka, who will make a remarkable shot.
Kai will then offer to help Uka improve her skills, leading to practice sessions. Meanwhile, the glimpse of Kai's father outside the practice room hints at the episode exploring Kai's background, suggesting further character exploration in the latter episodes as well.
Honey Lemon Soda Episode 2, titled ‘It Turns into a Treasure,’ is scheduled to air at 12:55 am JST on Thursday, January 16, 2025, as part of the Winter 2025 anime season. The series, which adapts the Honey Lemon Soda manga, will consist of a single cour with 12 episodes.
In Japan, Honey Lemon Soda Episode 2 will be broadcast on Fuji TV and other networks. Japanese viewers can also stream it on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu, while international audiences can watch it on Aniplus Asia, BiliBili, and Crunchyroll.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.