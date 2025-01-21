Honey Lemon Soda Episode 3: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Honey Lemon Soda Episode 3 will see Uka and Kai get to know one another better, so don’t miss it for more of their romance. Get the release date, recap, expected plot, and more here.
The last episode, ‘Turning Into a Treasure,’ saw Uka Ishimori, Kai Miura, and their friends return to school, where a basketball game during PE revealed Uka’s struggle with social anxiety. Concerned, Kai and Ayumu encouraged her, leading to Ayumu passing the ball to Uka.
Surprisingly, Uka scored a three-pointer, fostering camaraderie with her classmates. Later, a brief clash occurred between Uka and Kai regarding her reasons for attending this school. After further bullying incidents, Kai intervened and encouraged Uka.
Uka is beginning to realize her feelings for Kai, and Honey Lemon Soda Episode 3 will explore Uka’s awareness of Ayumu’s feelings for Satoru. This will prompt Uka to exchange seats to support Ayumu. However, Uka’s new seat will place her between Kai and Tomoya.
Curious about Kai, Uka will begin observing him, eventually following him during lunch to a storage room where she finds him napping beside a bottle of lemon soda. Kai will accept her presence and ask her to wake him later, leaving Uka feeling flustered.
Titled ‘A Secret Just Between The Two Of Us,’ Honey Lemon Soda Episode 3 will be released on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. The anime will run for a total of twelve episodes this Winter 2025 and will be broadcast on Fuji TV and other networks in Japan.
For Japanese viewers, the anime will also be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. International audiences can access Honey Lemon Soda Episode 3 through platforms like Aniplus Asia, BiliBili, and Crunchyroll.
For more updates from the Honey Lemon Soda anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators