Honey Lemon Soda Episode 6: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
With the cultural festival just around the corner, Honey Lemon Soda Episode 6 will see Uka take it upon herself to be a part of its organization. Get the release date, recap, and more here.
The last Honey Lemon Soda episode, ‘A Great Person,’ began with Ayumi and Uka Ishimori arriving at school. The two then saw Serina, a popular student. Ayumi confirmed that Serina and Kai dated in middle school but broke up before high school.
Later, Uka invited Ayumi to study, but the session turned into a group study with Kai and Tomoya at a restaurant. There, Serina’s friends mocked Uka’s shyness and curfew. Serina defended her but became a target herself. Uka then took a slap meant for Serina, impressing Kai with her bravery.
Honey Lemon Soda Episode 6 will follow Uka volunteering for the cultural festival committee, determined to contribute meaningfully. Her passionate presentation will lead the class to choose a maid café as their attraction.
Initially indifferent, her classmates will become motivated by her dedication and start helping. On the festival day, the main event, Baka Kakkoii, will take place. Kai will surprise everyone by publicly declaring himself as “Class 1-B’s Miura Kai, Ishimori’s caretaker,” causing a stir throughout the school.
Titled ‘From Now On, Always…,’ Honey Lemon Soda Episode 6 is set to premiere on Thursday, February 14, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. The anime will have a total of twelve episodes this Winter 2025, airing on Fuji TV and other networks in Japan.
The series will also be available for Japanese viewers to stream on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. International fans can watch Honey Lemon Soda Episode 6 on platforms such as Aniplus Asia, BiliBili, and Crunchyroll.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.