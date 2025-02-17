Honey Lemon Soda Episode 7: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Honey Lemon Soda Episode 7 will reveal more about Serina’s background, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap, expected plot and more details here.
In ‘From Now On, Always…,’ Ishimori struggles to get help from her classmates for their maid café. After discussing this with Kai, others overhear her dedication and start assisting, strengthening her relationships with them.
Despite focusing on the festival, she cannot stop thinking about Kai and Serina but acknowledges her growing friendships. During the festival, Kai publicly acknowledges Ishimori in a video, leading her to worry he might leave her.
However, the episode confirms his commitment, with Kai subtly confessing his feelings to Takamine. Honey Lemon Soda Episode 7 will follow Ishimori’s class winning an award for their festival event. Their teacher, Abe, will suggest celebrating at karaoke, but Ishimori will decline due to her curfew.
As she heads home alone, Kai will offer to walk with her, suggesting a detour, which will make her happy. Meanwhile, Serina will be harassed by jealous upperclassmen. Ishimori and Ayumi will witness this, learning Serina was once isolated in middle school. Kai will then step in to protect Serina.
Honey Lemon Soda Episode 7, titled ‘I’m Sorry I Like You,’ is set to air in Japan at 12:55 am JST on Thursday, February 20, 2025. International viewers can expect the episode to premiere locally on Wednesday, February 19. Release times will vary according to individual time zones.
Honey Lemon Soda Episode 7 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll with English subtitles, following its weekly release in Japan. Additionally, Crunchyroll announced that English, French, and German dubs will be produced, with no other language dubs confirmed yet.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.