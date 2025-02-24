Honey Lemon Soda Episode 8: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘I’m Sorry I Love Him,’ Ishimori’s class celebrates after winning an award for their maid café, though she leaves early due to her curfew. Kai walks her home, assuring her he never tires of her. Meanwhile, Serina is bullied, and Ishimori, Endo, and others defend her.

Kai later confronts the bullies, knowing Serina is struggling. She recounts her past with Kai, revealing she ended their relationship to regain independence. At a summer festival, Ishimori confesses her feelings, and Kai implicitly reciprocates. Serina encourages Ishimori to pursue him.

Honey Lemon Soda Episode 8 will see Ishimori receiving an invitation to the beach from Ayumi. Without a swimsuit, she will watch from a distance before unexpectedly encountering Reimi, her former middle school bully.

Trying to be brave, Ishimori will speak to her, and Reimi, surprised, will dismissively comment that she is still annoying but slightly improved. Meanwhile, Serina will confess that she still has feelings for Kai, but he will reject her. This news spreads among their classmates, eventually reaching Ishimori.

Honey Lemon Soda Episode 8 will either be titled ‘Gathering Courage’ or ‘Be Brave,’ depending on the translation. It will release in Japan at 12:55 am JST on Thursday, February 27, 2025. For most international viewers, it will air on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

Keep in mind that the exact airing time will depend on the viewer's location and time zone. Honey Lemon Soda Episode 8 will stream on Crunchyroll with English subtitles. Crunchyroll has also confirmed the availability of English, French, and German dubs.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.