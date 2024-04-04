How Jujutsu Kaisen May Lose Its Fandom If It Takes Tokyo Revengers Route; EXPLAINED

The article contains spoilers for Tokyo Revengers and Jujutsu Kaisen manga

If you are keeping up with the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, then like thousands of other fans, you might also be feeling a little exasperated by the rate at which Gege Akutami has been killing off characters recently. Especially after the Shinjuku Showdown arc, a lot of manga readers are scared that Gege Akutami might end up making the same mistakes as mangaka Ken Wakui did with his popular manga Tokyo Revengers.

Why did Ken Wakui’s manga fall short?

When the anime first released, Tokyo Revengers by Ken Wakui easily reached the top of the charts with its amazing premise, fantastic animation, and great fight scenes. The story of it follows a man named Takemichi Hanagaki, who accidentally gets the ability to go back in time in the body of his high school self and is determined to save his ex-girlfriend Hinata Tachibana from a terrible death. He meets a group of delinquents known as the Tokyo Revengers as his high school self and tries to change the future by going back and forth in time with the help of Hinata’s younger brother.

The story started out extremely strong and both the manga and the anime easily became one of the best delinquent series out there. However, by the end of it, the story became extremely rushed. A lot of new characters joined in the last arc who served no purpose to the story. Some of the conflicts that took place before were never resolved. Worst of all, in his rush to give the manga a happy ending, Ken Wakui made Takemichi go back in time and resolve a lot of issues within a few panels, which felt impossible. All in all, the fans of the manga were extremely disappointed with the narrative and most of them lost interest in the story even before it ended.

Why are fans worried about Jujutsu Kaisen having the same fate as Tokyo Revengers?

Well the most straightforward answer to the question is how fast the story has been progressing for the last few arcs. It seems that Gege might also be rushing to reach the ultimate arc of the manga in which all remaining Jujutsu Sorcerers will fight against the King of Curses Ryomen Sukuna, something that has been set up since the beginning of the story. Characters that have been introduced recently have been dying at such a rapid rate that the fans are predicting how many chapters they will be alive for when they first appear.

However, it would be a little unfair to compare Jujutsu Kaisen to Tokyo Revengers right now. Ken Wakui’s storytelling became weak long before the final arc of Tokyo Revengers and fans were complaining about it for a long time as well. On the other hand, every character death in Jujutsu Kaisen has served its purpose in the narrative. With a chunk of the story still left, we cannot tell if it's going to have a rushed ending or not. For now, Gege Akutami still has a chance to make a comeback in the fans’ hearts with the rest of the story.

