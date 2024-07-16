How Megumi Fushiguro Was Nearly The Star Of Jujutsu Kaisen Before Akutami’s Major Change

This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen manga

It is true that most pieces of fiction do not always end up being the exact same as when the creator had originally planned it. And as it turns out, it is also true for Jujutsu Kaisen, which is one of the best new-gen shonen manga right now.

It was recently revealed by Gege Akutami that initially, Megumi was supposed to be the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen rather than Itadori. This surprised a lot of people as even though Megumi is a great character, Itadori is a fantastic shonen protagonist with a bright personality and unending grit.

Megumi was supposed to be the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen

In a recent Q&A session at Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen exhibition, the author was asked about the first draft of his magnum opus manga. Akutami revealed that initially, Jujutsu Kaisen was supposed to be called Sousen and had Megumi as its protagonist instead of Itadori.

In the first draft, Megumi was named Megumi Wanibuchi instead of Fushiguro. He was a 16-year-old boy who joined the workforce straight after graduating from middle school instead of going to high school or college. He did this to have more time to spend with his sister Tsumiki who was both sick and blind.

But after the magazine rejected this first draft, Akutami had to go back to the drawing board to come up with a storyline that was more fitted for a shonen demographic. He realized that Megumi was too hardened while Itadori was much more relatable and had a softer demeanor which the younger audience would like. He then decided to make Itadori the protagonist and make Megumi a side character who also had a great story in the manga.

Fans also got to see the first draft of Sousen

Gege Akutami also revealed that Satoru Gojo was still a very important part of Sousen and also one of the main characters. The Culling Game arc was also planned as a part of the original manga Sousen before it became Jujutsu Kaisen. Akutami also displayed some of the panels from the first draft of Sousen in the exhibition which fans enjoyed a lot. Some of these panels have been uploaded on social media by fans.

The fans enjoyed this recent exhibition a lot as some really important information was revealed by the author. One of these revelations was the fact that Nobara was not coming back to the story and had met her demise, which saddened the fans. However, the most important fact which was revealed by the author during the exhibition was that the Shinjuku Showdown Arc was the final arc of the manga.

The Shinjuku Showdown Arc, which is still ongoing, started back in chapter 222 of the manga. The arc has seen many deaths, the main amongst them being the death of Satoru Gojo. If the manga ends with this arc, then the battle of all the sorcerers against Sukuna will also come to an end soon, concluding the story. It would be great to see if Akutami releases some epilogue chapters when the manga is over so that we can have an understanding of which characters are still alive and how they are going to rebuild the jujutsu society after the battle against Sukuna.

