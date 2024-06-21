Hunter X Hunter Anime: Will It Come Back? Here's What Went Wrong

The Hunter X Hunter anime, which started to air first in 2011 released a total of 148 episodes during its 4 year run. The last episode of the anime titled Past x And x Future which covered until chapter 339 of the manga came out in 2014. Since then, not a single episode of Hunter X Hunter has been released nor do we have any news about it.

Fans of the popular Shonen anime series are worried that much like the 1999 anime series based on the same manga, this one will also be canceled. There are a lot of reasons why people think that, but most of it boils down to the fact that in the last decade, the manga only released 61 more chapters.

Hunter X Hunter manga updates are extremely slow

Despite the immense popularity of the franchise, the Hunter X Hunter manga updates are very slow. The main reason behind this is the creator Yoshihiro Togashi’s health problems, especially his back pain. Due to this, the manga updates slowly and goes on years-long hiatuses where fans do not get anything.

The last chapter of the manga, which was its 400th chapter came out back in 2022, and it has been on a hiatus ever since. After chapter 339 of the manga, 9 more chapters covered the Dark Continent Exploration Arc, and then the story moved on to the Succession Contest Arc, which is still ongoing. The manga left weekly serialization a long time ago. However, Togashi does keep updating his fans about the progress he is making in the manga, and hopefully, more chapters will come out soon.

What is the future of Hunter X Hunter?

Unfortunately, the lack of manga updates means we do not yet know when the Hunter X Hunter anime will be back. Even if another season is not possible, the animation studio might take a few chapters to make it into a movie for fans who have been waiting. But fans do have something to look up to as the mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi has once again started working on the manga and is working on at least 14 more chapters after chapter 400. The author keeps his fans updated on his official X account.

In the meantime, fans can check out Togashi’s other, older manga and anime series Yu Yu Hakusho which is also one of the greatest shonen series of all time. The series is similar to Hunter X Hunter in many ways despite being unique in its own flavor.

