Hunter x Hunter Chapter 412: Creator Yoshihiro Togashi Begins Work on Next Outing

The Hunter x Hunter manga has been on a hiatus for two years ever since the publication of its 400th chapter back in 2022. However, fans have been getting small updates from the mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi on his X (Formerly Twitter) account.

The updates are very important for fans as they get to see Togashi’s work in progress and know that they have something to look forward to, even if it comes a few years later. A new update from the creator has gotten fans even more excited.

Hunter x Hunter chapter 412 is also in the works

In a recent post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Togashi uploaded a work-in-progress picture for Hunter x Hunter’s 412th chapter. Even though he does this pretty often, this update was very important for fans as they thought that Togashi was only working on ten chapters after chapter 400. But to see that he is working on chapter 412 means that fans will get more chapters once they start releasing.

Alongside the update on chapter 412, which Togashi said he just started, he also gave us an update on the manga’s chapter 407. It turns out that the dialogue boxes are being added to chapter 407 of Hunter x Hunter, meaning the rest of the chapters will also be done soon. This is good news for the fans who have been waiting for the manga to come back for two years.

The future of Hunter x Hunter

Advertisement

Unfortunately due to some health issues including severe back pain, Yoshihiro Togashi cannot work for longer periods of time on his manga. The creator, who is not only known for Hunter x Hunter, but also his previous masterpiece Yu Yu Hakusho has always been pretty open about it. This is also the reason why the Hunter x Hunter manga goes on long histuses which sometimes last years.

The small updates on the upcoming chapters are welcome by fans who last read the manga in 2022. Back then, the manga’s publisher Shueisha said that they were willing to support Togashi through his hiatus and asked the fans to support their new format as well. Due to his health conditions, Togashi’s manga is not being released on a weekly basis like usual. However, since we have gotten an update on 412 now, we might get to see an update on an upcoming release date soon.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who Is Meguru Bachira In Blue Lock? Character Explored