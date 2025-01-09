I Have A Crush At Work Episode 2: Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
I Have A Crush At Work Episode 2 will see Tateishi and Mitsuya at a izakaya with their co-workers, so don’t miss it to discover if the couple gets found out. Get the recap, release date and more here.
The premiere episode of I Have A Crush At Work introduced Tateishi and Mitsuya as they navigated the challenges of dating in secret while working at the same company. Fans saw Tateishi feel uneasy around gossiping coworkers, while Mitsuya deliberately acted cold towards him at work to avoid suspicion.
The couple's busy schedules limit their time together, leading to tense moments like a shared elevator ride with their boss. Later, a movie date is interrupted by their work trainer, where Mitsuya hid their relationship. The episode finally ended with the couple addressing each other by their first names.
I Have A Crush At Work Episode 2 will see Tateishi and Morizono joining Hayakawa for post-work drinks, while Mitsuya attends a product launch celebration at the same izakaya. The gathering turns into a joint department outing, forcing the couple to hide their relationship.
Mitsuya, struggling with the situation, will drink excessively and collapse, prompting Tateishi to discreetly care for her. However, a junior coworker, Somei, spots Mitsuya in a vulnerable state with Tateishi. Later, Tateishi confronts Somei, asking him to keep their relationship a secret.
I Have A Crush At Work Episode 2 will be released on January 13, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Viewers in Japan can watch it on Tokyo MX at that time, with Sun Television airing it at 11:30 pm JST and BS Fuji broadcasting it two days later at 12 am JST.
In Japan, I Have A Crush At Work Episode 2 will also be available for streaming on platforms like Amazon Prime Video and U-NEXT. International fans can stream it for free on Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel, available in select regions.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.