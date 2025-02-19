I Have A Crush At Work Episode 8: Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The last I Have A Crush At Work episode saw Masugu enjoying his alone time by drinking a cold beer with snacks after work. Later, he picked up Yui from the station, and they dined at a restaurant before spending time window shopping.

Overhearing a conversation the next day, Masugu planned a surprise for their six-month anniversary, but his secrecy caused Yui to feel uneasy. Eventually, he revealed he had bought her an engraved ring. The episode ended on a positive note as they cherished their rings and deepened their love.

I Have A Crush At Work Episode 8 will likely focus on Masugu’s personal goals, particularly his bookkeeping progress. His preparation for an upcoming test may be a central theme, with significant screen time dedicated to his efforts.

Additionally, the couple may face new challenges that test their relationship, providing opportunities for further growth. Their ability to support each other through these difficulties will be an important aspect of the episode.

I Have A Crush At Work Episode 8 will be released on February 24, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. Although release times vary by region, most areas worldwide will have access on the same date. In Japan, Tokyo MX will air the episode at 11:00 pm JST.

It will then air on Sun Television at 11:30 pm JST and on BS Fuji two days later at 12:00 am JST. Japanese viewers can also stream the episode on U-Next and Amazon Prime Video. International fans can watch I Have A Crush At Work Episode 8 for free on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel, though availability is limited by region.

Advertisement

For more updates from I Have A Crush At Work anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.