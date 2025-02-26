I Have A Crush At Work Episode 9: Aftermath Of Hayakawa’s Confession Revealed; Recap, Release Date And More

The last I Have A Crush At Work episode opened with Yui and Masugu playfully debating who procrastinates more. Attention then shifted to Hayakawa and Somei spending time at a café. Hayakawa also realized she was developing feelings.

She then tried to create distance between them. At the company’s Christmas party, she avoided alcohol to hide her emotions, but Somei noticed her discomfort and confronted her. Though she initially denied anything was wrong, she ultimately accepted her feelings.

She ended up giving him her number and expressing her desire to see him again. I Have A Crush At Work Episode 9 may focus on this evolving relationship between Somei and Hayakawa, especially the way they navigate their feelings after her confession.

Alternatively, the episode could return to Masugu and Yui, further exploring the duo’s relationship. Whether the focus remains on the new romantic development or shifts back to the main couple, progress in both relationships is likely as the characters continue to grow closer.

I Have A Crush At Work Episode 9 is scheduled to release on March 3, 2025, at 11:00 pm JST. Most international viewers can access the episode on the same day, though timing may vary by region. In Japan, Tokyo MX will air it at 11:00 pm JST, Sun Television at 11:30 pm JST, and BS Fuji two days later at 12:00 pm JST.

Japanese fans can also stream I Have A Crush At Work Episode 9 on platforms like U-NEXT and Amazon Prime Video. Globally, the episode will be available for free on Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel, though access is restricted to certain regions.

