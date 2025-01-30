I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 4: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
With Clover’s rank having been promoted to C, don’t miss I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 4 to find out where Yuke and his party are off to next. Get the release date, recap, and more here.
The last episode of I Left My A-Rank Party, ‘Overflow,’ saw Clover’s battle with the Zarnag come to an end. Yuke’s Prismatic Missile and Rain’s Thunderbolt first weakened the beast, allowing Marina to decapitate it. After camping near the lake, Yuke thought about his past as a mentor.
Days later, Guild Master Benwood promoted Clover to C-rank and Yuke to A-rank, apologizing for their dangerous encounter. With their earnings, they planned to buy a base. As Clover gained recognition, the Thundering Pikes struggled. Simon later attempted to convince Yuke to return, but he refused, reassuring his party of his commitment.
I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 4 will center on Clover establishing their new base, using their rising popularity and financial success. With their growth as adventurers, the episode may explore how they adapt to their improved status and responsibilities.
While Episode 3 provided fans with an update on Thundering Pikes’ frustrations, upcoming episodes will likely develop their attempts to retaliate against Yuke. Their declining performance and resentment could push them toward more drastic actions as they attempt to regain their former standing.
Titled ‘Shadow Stalker,’ I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 4 will air at 12:55 am JST on Sunday, February 2, 2025, as part of the Winter 2025 anime season. The series will consist of 24 episodes, split across two cours.
In Japan, I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 4 will be broadcast on BS Nippon TV and other networks, with streaming available on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu. International viewers can watch the series on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.
For more updates from the I Left My A-Rank Party To Help My Former Students Reach The Dungeon Depths! anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.