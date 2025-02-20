I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 7: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
As the Clover party continues to roam Achromatic Darkness, don’t miss I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 7 to find out what they encounter next. Get the release date, recap and more here.
The last episode of I Left My A-Rank Party began after Nene joined Clover. The party begins their mission into Achromatic Darkness, guided by Benwood and Mamar. On the first floor, they encounter a shark-like monster, defeating it with teamwork.
They discover a trapped chest filled with treasure, including a black cube artifact. After exploring the second floor, they prepare to leave but are confronted by Thunder Pike, demanding their rewards. Their argument is livestreamed. Two days later, Benwood demotes Thunder Pike for misconduct. That night, Simon, furious at Yuke, conspires with Besio Salas for revenge.
I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 7 will follow Clover as they continue deeper into Achromatic Darkness, encountering new challenges. With Thunder Pike’s demotion, Simon’s resentment has intensified, making it likely that he and his party will act against Yuke and Clover.
Besio Salas’ involvement suggests a more calculated attempt at retaliation, possibly using underhanded tactics. As Clover progresses through the dungeon, they may face unexpected threats, both from the environment and from Simon’s developing plan to get revenge.
Titled ‘The Pale, Immortal Ruler,’ I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 7 is set to air at 12:55 am JST on February 22, 2025, as part of the Winter 2025 anime season. The series consists of 24 episodes, split across two cours.
In Japan, it will be broadcast on BS Nippon TV and other networks. It will also be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu. International viewers can watch I Left My A-Rank Party Episode 7 on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.