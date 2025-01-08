I May Be A Guild Receptionist Episode 1: Everything You Need To Know
Here’s all the key details about I May Be A Guild Receptionist Episode 1, including the release date, where to watch, the expected plot and more.
The upcoming ‘I May Be A Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss To Clock Out On Time’ follows Alina Clover, a receptionist at a bustling guild in the city of Ifur. Despite her job’s seemingly idyllic facade—greeting adventurers and handling paperwork—her reality is anything but peaceful.
Endless demands, chaotic adventurers, and mountains of paperwork leave her working overtime. Unknown to her colleagues, Alina is a skilled adventurer dubbed “The Executioner,” secretly tackling perilous dungeons to maintain her sanity and protect her job.
ALSO READ: From Bureaucrat To Villainess Episode 1: Release Date, Expected Plot And More
I May Be A Guild Receptionist Episode 1 will introduce Alina’s dual life, beginning with her daily struggles as an overworked guild receptionist. Dealing with demanding adventurers and paperwork long past her shift, she eventually reaches her breaking point.
The episode will then Alina’s hidden identity as she takes up her warhammer to confront a dungeon boss solo. Fans can expect an engaging mix of workplace humor and action as Alina balances her receptionist duties with her secret life as a powerful adventurer.
ALSO READ: Link Click: Bridon Arc Episode 3 Release Date, Recap, Expected Plot And More
I May Be A Guild Receptionist Episode 1 is scheduled to premiere in Japan at 12:00 am JST on Saturday, January 11, 2025, as confirmed by the series' official website. International viewers will likely see the episode on Friday, January 10, depending on individual time zones.
The fantasy series ‘I May Be A Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss To Clock Out On Time’ will stream on Crunchyroll with English subtitles and will also have English and German dubs, with no other language dubs announced at this time.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
ALSO READ: The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 1: Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More