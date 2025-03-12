I May Be A Guild Receptionist Episode 10: Jade To Earn Alina’s Ire; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of I May Be A Guild Receptionist saw Glen offer receptionists a birthday holiday if they reduced overtime. A training session was held with Rosetta Rhuberry, who revolutionized the receptionist role. Alina sought her paperwork skills while aiding Silver Sword in a dungeon.

Jade secretly attended to impress Alina. Glen thanked Alina for defeating Vilfina, but she scolded him for delaying extra hires. The training was then held in a supposedly haunted hall. Rosetta’s “trick” to managing overtime horrified Alina, leading her to despair over an inescapable workload.

I May Be A Guild Receptionist Episode 10 will see the joint training at the guild headquarters continue. Alina will become frustrated with Jade, who will intentionally keep his distance as part of a “good impression strategy.”

Meanwhile, Jade will remain unaware of Alina’s irritation, instead focusing on a deeper concern. He will be seen investigating a cloaked figure orchestrating dangerous rogue quests and attempting to revive a demon. As he pieces together clues, Jade will begin to suspect that the person behind these actions is someone he knows well.

I May Be A Guild Receptionist Episode 10 will premiere in Japan at 12:00 am JST on Saturday, March 15, 2025. Most international audiences will watch it on Friday, March 14, 2025, with the release time adjusted to their local time zones.

The series is currently streaming weekly on Crunchyroll with English subtitles. English and German dubs are planned, with no other dubs confirmed. Fans in South and Southeast Asia can watch I May Be A Guild Receptionist Episode 10 on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

