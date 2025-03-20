I May Be A Guild Receptionist Episode 11: Reaper’s Motives Revealed; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of I May Be A Guild Receptionist saw Alina preoccupied with thoughts of Jade, noting his restraint in using her name. Meanwhile, Jade worried that a Court of Inquiry doubted his ability to uphold Silver Sword’s reputation. Glen, the previous Silver Sword leader, hoped to make Jade the next Guild Master.

Fili suspected Jade believed Glen was the man in black but assured him otherwise unless it concerned Glen’s late daughter, Lynn. A guild official harasses Alina but was chased off by a jealous Jade. Rumors spread of a Reaper haunting the training hall. That night, the Reaper stole Silha’s Dark God Core from the Guild Research Centre.

Alina exorcised a possessed guild official before encountering the Reaper, who triggered a trap that sent her and Silver Sword into an abyss. I May Be A Guild Receptionist Episode 11 will see Alina and the others find themselves in the underground depths of the Guild Headquarters due to the Reaper’s trap. This area, known as the ‘Ashen Fortress,’ is a hidden high-difficulty dungeon.

As they struggle to understand their predicament, the Reaper will reveal his true identity and confirm that he is the same man in black Jade has been investigating. The episode is likely to focus on uncovering the Reaper’s motives and how his actions connect to recent events, including the stolen Dark God Core.

I May Be A Guild Receptionist Episode 11 will see in Japan at 12:00 am JST on Saturday, March 22, 2025. Most international audiences will watch it on Friday, March 21, 2025, with the release time adjusted to their local time zones.

The fantasy series will stream weekly on Crunchyroll with English subtitles. English and German dubs are planned, with no other dubs confirmed. Fans in South and Southeast Asia can watch I May Be A Guild Receptionist Episode 11 on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

